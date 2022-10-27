Putin Anointed as Russia’s “Chief Exorcist” to De-satanize Ukraine’s Ruling Establishment

A high ranking member of Russia’s national security council today said Russia must remove Satanists from Ukrainian leadership posts. Even more shocking as evidence that we are quickly approaching the end of the age, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church anointed Vladimir Putin as the church’s chief exorcist to cast out the devil from Ukraine.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. 10/26/22





