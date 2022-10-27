Create New Account
Putin Anointed as Russia’s “Chief Exorcist” to De-satanize Ukraine’s Ruling Establishment
A high ranking member of Russia’s national security council today said Russia must remove Satanists from Ukrainian leadership posts. Even more shocking as evidence that we are quickly approaching the end of the age, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church anointed Vladimir Putin as the church’s chief exorcist to cast out the devil from Ukraine.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. 10/26/22


It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day

