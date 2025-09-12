VAX PUSHING NBA AMBASSADOR SACRIFICED TO BIG PHARMA

Media Coverage and Interviews

How NBA Player Jason Collins' Aunt Knew He Was Gay | Oprah’s Next Chapter | Oprah Winfrey Network

May 6, 2013

NBA center Jason Collins says Teri Jackson—his aunt and the first female African-American Superior Court judge in San Francisco—has a discerning eye. When Jason called to tell her he was gay, Judge Jackson says, she already knew.

Oprahwinfrey OWNTV nextchapter

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=qswHdaAexXk





Obama: "I Couldn't Be Prouder" Of Jason Collins

Apr 30, 2013

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=8U8iIJZ00AI





---





Jason Collins' Social Media Posts

Health Advocacy

Jason Collins

@jasoncollins98

Nov 4, 2014

If you haven't already, make sure to get your flu shot. safetyfirst health cutebandaidafterwards

https://x.com/jasoncollins98/status/529756409383366657





Jason Collins

@jasoncollins98

Apr 26, 2021

I’m fully vaccinated and I can step in to ref if need be. But best believe, I’m going to let them play through the contact. No ticky tack calls from me. And I’ll hand out a technical foul quicker than my man Joey Crawford. 😂🤣😂🤣 He once gave me a tec for just saying his name😂

https://x.com/jasoncollins98/status/1386734790448017408





Jason Collins

@jasoncollins98

Apr 4, 2021

HappyEaster — very thankful to be fully vaccinated along with my parents. First time in over a year that we’re unmasked and together. Family

https://x.com/jasoncollins98/status/1389641015531687938





Jason Collins

@jasoncollins98

May 4, 2021

Vaccines work!!! If you haven’t already done so— GET VACCINATED!!! Do your part for yourself, your family, our country, & the world 🌎.

https://x.com/jasoncollins98/status/1389641015531687938





Jason Collins

@jasoncollins98

Jun 5, 2021

This whole thread on the JohnRahm situation… Imagine if this happened to him during a grand slam?! And can you imagine what would happen in team sports, in the post season?! Go get vaccinated! And yes I know it’s not 100% protection, but it’s way better than not having it.

https://x.com/BrianMFloyd/st/BrianMFloyd/status/1401316853750788099





---





News Announcement

NBA Veteran and First Openly Gay Athlete Jason Collins Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

Published on September 11, 2025

Collins and his family "welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy."





Former NBA player Jason Collins, the first openly gay athlete in the league, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, his family said via the NBA on Thursday.





In a statement on Thursday, Sept. 11, his family said, “NBA Ambassador and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor." Collins, 46, and his family "welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being."





The Stanford University men's basketball team, where Collins played before going pro, shared well wishes to their alum after the NBA's announcement. "Sending our love and support to Jason, his husband Brunson, Jarron and the entire Collins family," the team wrote on X.

https://people.com/jason-collins-nba-veteran-first-openly-gay-athlete-undergoing-treatment-brain-tumor-11808371