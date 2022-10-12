Welcome To Proverbs Club.Mouth Of The Righteous, Tongue Of The Wicked.
Proverbs 10:31 (NIV).
31 From the mouth of the righteous comes the fruit of wisdom,
but a perverse tongue will be silenced.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous speak of truth from wisdom.
The Wicked are gagged.
