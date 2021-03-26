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Billy & Franklin Graham's Ties To Satanism, The Occult & Known Cult Members
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188 views • March 26, 2021
Mar 26, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall shares the connection between America’s most prominent evangelist, Billy Graham, and L. Ron Hubbard’s satanic cult, through cult members Greta Van Susteren and her husband John Coale.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Matt Skow. Airdate (3/25/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/billy-graham-linked-to-scientology-cult-infiltrators
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall shares the connection between America’s most prominent evangelist, Billy Graham, and L. Ron Hubbard’s satanic cult, through cult members Greta Van Susteren and her husband John Coale.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Matt Skow. Airdate (3/25/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/billy-graham-linked-to-scientology-cult-infiltrators
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