What is Islam, Who is Allah & What is the Christian Response?

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Man-made mandates and lock-downs haven't stopped the Gospel from being proclaimed, or kept people from being informed, educated, and equipped to share the Gospel with Muslims. Here's the video of a sermon that Tony gave at a church, and this is our 'Introduction to Islam & Muslim Evangelism' sermon, which is available for churches everywhere.
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