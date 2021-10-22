© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor Says Pulmonary Hemorrhage Killing Newborn Babies of Vaxxed Moms
Follow
0
Share
Report
304 views • October 22, 2021
https://rumble.com/vo1po7-doctor-pulmonary-hemorrhage-killing-newborn-babies-of-vaxxed-moms.html
An alarming number of babies are dying just days after birth, and they're all dying for the same reason: pulmonary hemorrhage. The common denominator in all of the deaths is that the babies' mothers are VAXXED!
Dr. Zelenko Anti-Shedding: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
An alarming number of babies are dying just days after birth, and they're all dying for the same reason: pulmonary hemorrhage. The common denominator in all of the deaths is that the babies' mothers are VAXXED!
Dr. Zelenko Anti-Shedding: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.