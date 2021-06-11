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Count Daszak and the Bat Lady
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31 views • June 11, 2021
Peter Daszak admits to managing gain of function research at the Wuhan Lab. Government leaders have identified the Wuhan Lab as the source of the bio-engineered
virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic. This compilation of clips from Peter Daszak and others allows you to decide where the virus originated. The video explores the minds of sociopaths who think modifying the software of life is a good idea.
virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic. This compilation of clips from Peter Daszak and others allows you to decide where the virus originated. The video explores the minds of sociopaths who think modifying the software of life is a good idea.
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