GREENLAND INVASION-WILL NATO FIGHT NATO? AI DATA CENTERS THERE? SMART CITY GREENLAND?

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected] OR

[email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/









We do most of our sessions by phone but also can do Whatsapp, Signal, or Facebook Messenger as well by voice with no video.





​A quick Energy Clearing Chakra Alignment can be done in 15 minutes or so and the recommended donation is $50.





Most Aura Readings-Lifepath/Biofield Tuning/Energy Work-Instruction/Channeling-Contacting Ancestors-Higher Self/Spiritual Coaching/Medical Intuitive sessions take 30-45 minutes and the typical donations range from $100-$150.





​As far as a Vedic Birth Chart goes we need date, place, and exact time of birth to be accurate. It usually takes some time to put together a chart and then the session which includes Biofield Tuning/Energy Work takes 45-60 minutes typically. Most people donate $150-$250 for a chart and session.





Since spots book up quickly we ask for the donation in advance to secure your timeslot.





We look forward to working with you!





Namaste!





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15452323/Donald-Trump-orders-army-chiefs-plan-invade-Greenland-President.html

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/2010273358911353140

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/greenland-freedom-city-rich-donors-push-trump-tech-hub-up-north-2025-04-10/

https://www.popsci.com/technology/billionaire-freedom-city-greenland/

https://x.com/Fa21519230/status/2010283941257687455

https://x.com/Jasper_Truth/status/1896054847251890277

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/2010411641632948293

https://x.com/Gabriele_Corno/status/2009968555438002378

https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/2010431416643825852

https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/2010137517266288982