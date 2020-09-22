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Ranked Choice Voting aka Common Core Elections. The Dems next plan for election theft.
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17 views • September 22, 2020
Maine is opening the door to Ranked Choice Voting eg: Common Core Voting. The Democrats are looking to set the precedent for the new version of the popular vote. In other words making it so the popular kid becomes prom Xing/Xueen. Just another attempt to subvert the Constitution and the Electoral College. This has to be stopped and a new amendment making a blanket policy for the election has to be initiated.
Thx for coming by folks
E.
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Thx for coming by folks
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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