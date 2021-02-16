News Anchor Suggests Using Drone Strikes on Trump Supporters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
National news anchor on MSNBC suggests using drone strikes to take out Trump supporters suspected of "incitement". The anchor also suggests that U.S. policy of killing U.S. citizens in Yemen could and should be used here in the United States.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
ISE.Media https://ise.media
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann