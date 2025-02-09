The Ukrainian military once again landed their infantry to take part in their offensive on Ulanok in Kursk region around January 6, 2025, but their withdrawal vehicles were completely destroyed by drones and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces. Ukrainian channels are vehemently claiming that Kiev's latest offensive on Ulanok from Sudzha was a success, but this is completely false, Russian military channels reported on January 8. It was reported that Ukrainian vehicles left the infantry without supplies and dead, some of their troops were scattered in the forest belt and several buildings between Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Fanaseyevka. Russian drones from Sudoplatov continued to eliminate Ukrainian infantry, which they said had been cut off from supplies. In addition, several armored vehicles of the of the 11th Airborne Brigade of Armed Forces of Ukraine, which tried to advance towards Ulanok, were completely destroyed near Cherkasskaya Konopelka. The destroyed hardware included T-72M1 tanks with KMT-7, American M1224 MaxxPro MRAP vehicles, and American Cougar MRAP vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry also released a video on January 8 of Ukrainian armored column, neutralized before it even reached Ulanok in its second failed offensive in 2025. The 40th Marine Brigade reported that the column of vehicles was advancing, only reaching and landing in the forest between Fanaseevka and Ulanok. However, the hardware column was then hit with a precision artillery strike by Russian Marines from the Sever Group of Forces. In a video on the same day from Russian channels, several vehicles mostly from Western countries, were lost as they headed towards Ulanok after passing through Cherkasskaya Konopelka. Several others were seen moving, or some were shown after being abandoned. Wire-guided FPV drone strikes were conducted by the 810th Marine Infantry Brigade, 382nd Marine Infantry Battalion, 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment, and 11th Air Assault Brigade against vehicles during the Ukrainian offensive. Some of Zelensky's losses included MaxxPro MRAP, VAB armored personnel carriers, tanks with roof screens, M1126 Strykers, and IMR-2 engineering vehicles, T-72AMT, including what appeared to be Marder IFV, and many others that were not in the camera frame.

The fighting intensified, with a new offensive being prepared by Kiev, as usual the results of the offensive were drastically reduced in both equipment and the loss of more than 200 soldiers. Russian troops, including Spetsnaz and Akhmat, were clearing the surrounding forests of Ukrainian troops that had entered them. Western tanks were burning on the Kursk land, the offensive on Ulanok was stopped immediately after its departure, and more than 50 armored vehicles were destroyed by Russian drones and artillery along with the troops they transported.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/