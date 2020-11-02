Apocalyptic Ice Storm Slams Into Hurricane Zeta

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Hurricane Zeta Path https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/132035...
50F below normal temperatures https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElRkcwJWk...
Record Report Issued by NWS Salt Lake City, UT https://forecast.weather.gov/product....
USA weather warnings https://www.weather.gov/
Record cold spots midwest https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElQbnzfWM...
Boise record cold temps Oct 25th https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElDtpQuU0...
Boise record cold temps Oct 26th https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElSAMDOUw...
Hurricane Warning and Winter/Ice Storm Warnings simultaneously in effect across the southern United States. A catastrophic ice storm is underway in Oklahoma https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Freezing rain totals https://www.severe-weather.eu/wp-cont...
Major icestorm across Oklahoma and Texas: Historic and now potentially catastrophic widespread tree damage https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Oklahoma ice storm accumulations https://www.severe-weather.eu/wp-cont...
Montana record low temperatures https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElSkn5HU0...
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Earliest below zero temps for Montana https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElSjjh7VM...
Arctic Sea Ice is not freezing In October for the first time since measurements began https://www.severe-weather.eu/news/ar...
Deep snow and damaging freezing rain are forecast for the southern plains of the United States https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Antactic sea ice totals https://i2.wp.com/nsidc.org/data/seai...
Greenland surface conditions http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/su...
Daily sea ice index https://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/
In Unprecedented Monetary Overhaul, The Fed Is Preparing To Deposit "Digital Dollars" Directly To "Each American" https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/lor...
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