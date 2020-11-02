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Apocalyptic Ice Storm Slams Into Hurricane Zeta
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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98 views • November 02, 2020
With the coldest October temperatures ever recorded in any year smashing thousands of historic all time cold records back to 1879, winter storm Betty is now colliding with the incoming front of Hurricane Zeta. Ice accumulations are forecast up to 1.5 inches in areas across the Midwest USA.

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●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
Hurricane Zeta Path https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/132035...
50F below normal temperatures https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElRkcwJWk...
Record Report Issued by NWS Salt Lake City, UT https://forecast.weather.gov/product....
USA weather warnings https://www.weather.gov/
Record cold spots midwest https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElQbnzfWM...
Boise record cold temps Oct 25th https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElDtpQuU0...
Boise record cold temps Oct 26th https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElSAMDOUw...
Hurricane Warning and Winter/Ice Storm Warnings simultaneously in effect across the southern United States. A catastrophic ice storm is underway in Oklahoma https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Freezing rain totals https://www.severe-weather.eu/wp-cont...
Major icestorm across Oklahoma and Texas: Historic and now potentially catastrophic widespread tree damage https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Oklahoma ice storm accumulations https://www.severe-weather.eu/wp-cont...
Montana record low temperatures https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElSkn5HU0...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElSjk6vVM...
Earliest below zero temps for Montana https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElSjjh7VM...
Arctic Sea Ice is not freezing In October for the first time since measurements began https://www.severe-weather.eu/news/ar...
Deep snow and damaging freezing rain are forecast for the southern plains of the United States https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Antactic sea ice totals https://i2.wp.com/nsidc.org/data/seai...
Greenland surface conditions http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/su...
Daily sea ice index https://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/
In Unprecedented Monetary Overhaul, The Fed Is Preparing To Deposit "Digital Dollars" Directly To "Each American" https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/lor...

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Keywords
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