BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CL News - 1 Dezembro 2021
Claudio Lessa
Claudio Lessa
38 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 02, 2021
André Mendonça supera a primeira barreira no Senado, Paulo Guedes quer o Ministério do Patrimônio da União, continua firme o melancólico desmanche da globolixo, e muito mais.
//•••//•••//•••//
Inscreva-se no novo canal! O link é...
https://www.youtube.com/c/CLNews1955
//•••//•••//•••//
Colabore com o CL News!
•PIX – Chave: 61-98347-3357
•PIX – Chave: 61-98114-9428
•BANCO DO BRASIL
Agência 5977-3 • Conta Poupança 6005-4 • Variação 51
•CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL
Agência 2304 • Produto 1288 ou 013 • Conta Poupança 853121664-6
•ITAÚ
Agência 0919 • Conta Poupança 41250-2 • Complemento 500
•BRADESCO
Agência 7979 • Conta Poupança 1000097-1
•NUBANK
Agência 0001 • Conta Corrente 76140333-2
•SANTANDER
Agência 4289 • Conta Poupança 60013762-6
*****LINKS DE ACESSO AO CL NEWS*****
•YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/ClaudioLessa1955
•Minds: www.minds.com/claudiolessa/
https://gettr.com/user/clnews
• Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CLNews:7
•Twitter, @ClaudioLessa
•Instagram, @claudiolessajornalista e @claudiolessajornalista2
•Linkedin, www.linkedin.com/in/claudio-lessa-13101955
•Vimeo: Claudio Lessa
•Gab, https://gab.com/claudiolessa1955
•BitChute, www.bitchute.com/channel/ClaudioLessa
•Patriotnet, https://patriotnet.com/profile/226
•MeWe, https://mewe.com/join/videoslessa
•Telegram, https://t.me/claudiolessaoficial
•Podcast - Apple, Spotify, Deezer e Spreaker
https://www.spreaker.com/user/claudiolessa
Keywords
brasilpaulo guedesclaudio lessaglobolixoinstituto lulaandre mendonca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza&#8217;s mounting death toll nears

Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza’s mounting death toll nears

Lance D Johnson
Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Douglas Harrington
UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Douglas Harrington
Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy