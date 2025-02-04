Disease Cures & Fall of the Dollar Soon to Arrive 02/04/2025

Today is all about Finances. According to one Executive in the Bullion field, people can’t get their hands on Gold because so much has been shipped to New York. This is confirmation that the Bank of England is in big trouble. We also take a look at the fact that RFK is about to be sworn in, could that mean that he will expose cures for diseases has been hidden from us for a very long time?





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support