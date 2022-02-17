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FDA Executive Officer: ‘Biden Wants To Inoculate As Many People As Possible…Have to Get an Annual Shot’
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20 views • February 17, 2022
Food and Drug Administration Executive Officer, Christopher Cole, inadvertently revealed that his agency will eventually announce that annual COVID-19 vaccinations will become policy.
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