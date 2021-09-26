© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A War For The World – Warning From Australia (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Share
Report
1650 views • September 26, 2021
A War For The World – Warning From Australia (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Buzzand_NZ at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/17dfb199-92e0-44dd-b5a5-a495c359fda5
SEEMOREROCKS - September 26, 2021
Riccardo Bosi of AustraliaOne gives a warning that the entire world needs to hear.
TRANSCRIPT (Video Below)
Gentlemen of Australia, my name is Riccardo Bosi and I am the national leader of AustraliaOne. In the coming days, weeks and months, disturbing rumors concerning the governance of our country will begin to circulate.
These rumors will appear to be so incredible, so unlikely and even so ludicrous, that the only sensible response would appear to be to dismiss them out of hand.
Some of these rumors, in time will, indeed prove to be false. Unfortunately, some will be true and be prima facie evidence of the despicable crimes of treason and sedition and some, even morally worse by those at the highest levels of power in Australia.
During this time, it is imperative you monitor closely the responses of those who comprise the polity, the judiciary, the bureaucracy, the military, the constabulary, the corporations, the mainstream media, academia and religious organizations.
The case can already be made that many people already are tainted with Treason but if any remain silent in the face of an obvious attack on Australian sovereignty, they will have signed their own death warrants.
Rest of transcript @ https://is.gd/VXW68H
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Buzzand_NZ at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/17dfb199-92e0-44dd-b5a5-a495c359fda5
SEEMOREROCKS - September 26, 2021
Riccardo Bosi of AustraliaOne gives a warning that the entire world needs to hear.
TRANSCRIPT (Video Below)
Gentlemen of Australia, my name is Riccardo Bosi and I am the national leader of AustraliaOne. In the coming days, weeks and months, disturbing rumors concerning the governance of our country will begin to circulate.
These rumors will appear to be so incredible, so unlikely and even so ludicrous, that the only sensible response would appear to be to dismiss them out of hand.
Some of these rumors, in time will, indeed prove to be false. Unfortunately, some will be true and be prima facie evidence of the despicable crimes of treason and sedition and some, even morally worse by those at the highest levels of power in Australia.
During this time, it is imperative you monitor closely the responses of those who comprise the polity, the judiciary, the bureaucracy, the military, the constabulary, the corporations, the mainstream media, academia and religious organizations.
The case can already be made that many people already are tainted with Treason but if any remain silent in the face of an obvious attack on Australian sovereignty, they will have signed their own death warrants.
Rest of transcript @ https://is.gd/VXW68H
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.