RT
August 15, 2023
WARNING: HIGHLY DISTRESSING FOOTAGE
Russian special forces have been on a mission of collecting the abandoned bodies of Ukrainian troops. RT had an opportunity to join the night mission on the frontline.
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37the4-distressing-russian-soldiers-collect-abandoned-bodies-of-ukrainian-troops-1.html
