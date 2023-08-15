Create New Account
DISTRESSING Russian soldiers collect abandoned bodies of Ukrainian troops
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

RT


August 15, 2023


WARNING: HIGHLY DISTRESSING FOOTAGE


Russian special forces have been on a mission of collecting the abandoned bodies of Ukrainian troops. RT had an opportunity to join the night mission on the frontline.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37the4-distressing-russian-soldiers-collect-abandoned-bodies-of-ukrainian-troops-1.html

russiawarukrainebodiesrtmissioncollectabandonedrussian soldiersno mans landdistressing

