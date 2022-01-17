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MRS - Making Revelation Simple - Video Part Six
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20 views • January 17, 2022
In this study we are going to examine the greatest prophecy of all, the return of Jesus Christ. We are going to look at the issues of sin and the sin nature that plaques all mankind and then we are going to finish up by examining the role that the saints of God will play as Christ returns to establish His 1,000 year Millennial reign.
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