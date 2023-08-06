Novoselovskoye on Kupyansk direction taken by Russian forces

Novoselovskoye settlement on Kupyansk direction in Luhansk region was taken by Russian Armed forces. Due to the actions of the "Western" military unit, 11 fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured after artillery and mortar fire destroyed Ukrainian infantry in important tactical positions. Now, Novoselovskoye control line is clearly known.
