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Australian MP Craig Kelly: Climate and Covid panic is tactic
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40 views • January 11, 2022
Independent Australian MP Kelly said regarding climate and covid policies on Sky News, AU: "They're deliberately sowing panic in society in the hope that people will give up their freedoms and politicians will give up their country's sovereignty to power-hungry UN bureaucrats." He named Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, and WHO chief Tedros as driving forces.
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