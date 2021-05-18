© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COWARDS @ WORK. 18/05/21 G-KART GROUND LEVEL OVER MY HOME AGAIN, UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 7725. G-ARYS 7727. G-NHVR? 7731. G-MCGR 7733
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • May 18, 2021
19/5/21 G-NHAD NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME GROUND LEVEL, UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 7734
I have made at least 200 unsafe fly reports for G-KART. G-ARYS unsafe fly my home 7727. Both Perps at ground level. Airport Police will not arrest these Terrorists. Yellow chopper unsafe fly my home G-NHVR? 7731. G-MCGR UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7733.
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
I have made at least 200 unsafe fly reports for G-KART. G-ARYS unsafe fly my home 7727. Both Perps at ground level. Airport Police will not arrest these Terrorists. Yellow chopper unsafe fly my home G-NHVR? 7731. G-MCGR UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7733.
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.