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The Prophetic End – One Step Closer – US vs Russia, China or India?
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63 views • April 17, 2022
In this talk/presentation The Mystic Philosopher answer the question and share with you from his unique thought provoking perspectives and insights why he strongly believes that the US and NATO and not Russia, China or India, or any other nuclear power, will most likely be the first to detonate another Nuclear Weapon and Start Thermonuclear World War111 and consequently blow up the whole planet destroying all life as we know it?
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