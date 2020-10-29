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An Honest Ad From Your Democratic Party Spokesperson from Allie Beth Stuckey October 27, 2020
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79 views • October 29, 2020
[Parody] Here at the Democratic Party, we can't wait to tell you all the great reasons to vote for Joe Biden and all of our other wonderful candidates... issues like men getting pregnant, the importance of riots and looting, and the intrinsic evil of all white people are sure to push you to the right side!
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