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The Guardian blatant misinformation: “2020 was as bad as Spanish flu” Politico, digs into the scaremongering press, the figures don't lie
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120 views • February 16, 2021
https://youtu.be/P3DhD_SrvGQ
Here's what a 'coffin' and a 'nonsense graph' have in common, mainstream media spin with some lies thrown in.
The Guardian blatant misinformation, a coffin' and, a nonsense graph,
Here's what a 'coffin' and a 'nonsense graph' have in common, mainstream media spin with some lies thrown in.
The Guardian blatant misinformation, a coffin' and, a nonsense graph,
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