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The Zero Point ~ Nov. 12, 2021 ~ Back to Oz?!
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22 views • November 12, 2021
It's getting weirder by the day, Dorothy!
Timestamps:
Portals? :46
No Gray 4:26
We're off to Oz 10:02
Consciousness Cone 🍦23:06
Image/17 Levels of Human Consciousness
Link ~ https://thesanctuaryyogaroom.com/2015/06/03/how-to-cultivate-your-level-human-consciousness-and-why-you-should-care/
God Bless You!
For additional information and updates 👉 http://alexaperson.com
CONNECT
🔹 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexaPerson
🔹 StarSeed Portal: http://alexaperson.com
Backup Channels:
🔹 Gab: https://gab.com/alexaperson
🔹 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alexaperson/
Timestamps:
Portals? :46
No Gray 4:26
We're off to Oz 10:02
Consciousness Cone 🍦23:06
Image/17 Levels of Human Consciousness
Link ~ https://thesanctuaryyogaroom.com/2015/06/03/how-to-cultivate-your-level-human-consciousness-and-why-you-should-care/
God Bless You!
For additional information and updates 👉 http://alexaperson.com
CONNECT
🔹 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexaPerson
🔹 StarSeed Portal: http://alexaperson.com
Backup Channels:
🔹 Gab: https://gab.com/alexaperson
🔹 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alexaperson/
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