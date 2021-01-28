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Dems have gone back to the 'blame America first' approach: Sen Barrasso
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90 views • January 28, 2021
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., argues that the president is killing jobs across the country with his 'far-left radical approach' to energy and discusses former President Trump's impeachment trial and the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
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