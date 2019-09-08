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Vocal Prints: Epstein, Barr, Dershowitz, Victim Jessie, Sarnoff w/ Sharry Edwards
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90 views • September 08, 2019
Professor Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to share her vocal print analysis of Jeffrey Epstein, William Barr, Alan Dershowitz, a victim names Jessie, and Author/activist Conchita Sarnoff. You will learn what they are actually thinking in regards to this entire blackmail/pedophile saga. She also shares some additional analysis on Hillary Clinton, Barrack Obama, and the Royal Family.
There will be a live training event on Monday August 26th at 7pm CT to learn how to read vocal profiles utilizing Sharry Edwards software. You can get use a free limited version (still useful) or purchase a complete version at https://soundhealthoptions.com/nanovoicetm/ . Be sure to use code "Sarah47" to get your FREE gift.
See my exclusive interview with Sharry Edwards and many other top guests @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall.
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
Sign up for the FREE 5G summit and receive many free gifts including the eBook "7 Essential Ways to Make Your Home Safe from 5G and EMF Radiation" @ https://cutt.ly/5GFREEGifts
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS:
paid license for broad video use
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
There will be a live training event on Monday August 26th at 7pm CT to learn how to read vocal profiles utilizing Sharry Edwards software. You can get use a free limited version (still useful) or purchase a complete version at https://soundhealthoptions.com/nanovoicetm/ . Be sure to use code "Sarah47" to get your FREE gift.
See my exclusive interview with Sharry Edwards and many other top guests @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall.
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
Sign up for the FREE 5G summit and receive many free gifts including the eBook "7 Essential Ways to Make Your Home Safe from 5G and EMF Radiation" @ https://cutt.ly/5GFREEGifts
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS:
paid license for broad video use
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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