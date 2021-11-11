© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Teens in Deadly Crash Atlanta in High Speed Chase, McDonalds CEO apologizes for the TRUTH
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • November 11, 2021
Black Teens in Blackistan Atlanta, Ga 2 dies in car crash & 2 are injured from a high speed chase . The sad reality that the people who raise these juvenile delinquents will lie and never take responsibility . They are blaming the cops? Now the CEO of Mcdonalds come out apologizes for telling the truth about the parent of 2 children who were killed by in Chicago...
Here's my commentary on this tragic trajectory of the Black CommuniTAY.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
Here's my commentary on this tragic trajectory of the Black CommuniTAY.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.