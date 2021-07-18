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TASA - July 12, 2021 - 1) Teri Intro - Another SGTReport Interview with Anna expected soon - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • July 18, 2021
What you need to do in order to self-govern. We are reconstructing our government. There is a new link generated by WebEX webinar every week, remember to monitor your email. Chart your course and open training calls are waiting for you to join. Check the new library and the newly added information to the website. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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