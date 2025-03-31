BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV P184 Parash 25 Tsav (Give an order) Vayikra/Leviticus 6:1-8:36
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 4 weeks ago

BGMCTV P184 Parash 25 Tsav (Give an order) Vayikra/Leviticus 6:1-8:36


Parash 25 Tsav (Give an order) Vayikra/Leviticus 6:1-8:36


Synopsis –Yehovah instructs Moshe to command Aaron and his sons regarding their duties and rights as Cohanim ("priests") who offer the korbanot (animal and meal offerings) in the Sanctuary. The fire on the Altar must be kept burning at all times. In it are burned the wholly consumed Ascending Offering; veins of fat from the Peace, Sin, and Guilt Offerings; and the "handful" separated from the Meal Offering. The Cohanim eat the meat of the Sin and Guilt Offerings and the remainder of the Meal Offering. The Peace Offering is eaten by the one who brought it, except for specified portions given to the Cohen. The holy meat of the offerings must be eaten by ritually pure persons, in their designated holy place, and within their specified time.


Aaron and his sons remain within the Sanctuary compound for seven days, during which Moshe initiates them into the priesthood.




Messianic Insights –


The Messianic insights are extremely profound in this portion. From the grain offering and there time of day, to who can make that offering and what line they needed to be in to the Messiah is amazing. The clothing that the Cohen would wear in temple to the changing of those clothes to bring the sin outside the city. Finally in this portion we see the honeymoon and how long you needed to spend with Yehovah.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy