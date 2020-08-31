Michael Tellinger and Alpa Soni Join Charlie Ward to Discuss The Truth

NIKOLA TESLA PROPHECIES IN HIS QUOTES LET HIS WORDS LIGHT UP THE WORLD EVERYTHING IS REAL & EVERYTHING IS ENERGY !!! NIKOLA TESLA QUOTE #1 I would not give my rotating field discovery 4 a 1,000 inventions, however valuable, designed merely as mechanical contraptions 2 deceive the eye & the ear. A thousand years hence, the telephone & the motion picture camera may be obsolete, but the principle of the rotating magnetic field will remain a vital, living thing 4 all time 2 come.

NIKOLA QUOTE #70

What the result of these investigations will be the future will tell; but whatever they may be, & 2 whatever this principle may lead, I shall be sufficiently recompensed if later it will be admitted that I have contributed a share, however small, 2 the advancement of science.

NIKOLA QUOTE #57

You may live 2 see man-made horrors beyond your comprehension.

NIKOLA QUOTE #5

The day when we shall know exactly what “electricity” is, will chronicle an event probably greater, more important than any other recorded in the history of the human race. The time will come when the comfort, the very existence, perhaps, of man will depend upon that wonderful agent

NIKOLA QUOTE #12



I come from a very wiry and long-lived race. Some of my ancestors have been centenarians, & 1 of them lived 129 years. I am determined 2 keep up the record & please myself with prospects of great promise. Then again, nature has given me a vivid imagination

NIKOLA QUOTE #96

It is true that some of them have had 2 do with wireless telegraphy and that in addition to the tower and poles there is a hole dug in the ground. This is 150 feet deep & is used in these experiments. The people about there, had they been awake instead of asleep, at other times would have seen even stranger things. Some day, but not at this time, I shall make an announcement of something that I never once dreamed of

NIKOLA QUOTE #64

But the female mind has demonstrated a capacity for all the mental acquirements and achievements of men, and as generations ensue that capacity will be expanded; the average woman will be as well educated as the average man, and then better educated, for the dormant faculties of her brain will be stimulated 2 an activity that will be all the more intense & powerful because of centuries of repose. Woman will ignore precedent & startle civilization with their progress.

NIKOLA QUOTE #29

The scientific man does not aim at an immediate result. He does not expect that his advanced ideas will be readily taken up. His work is like that of a planter -- 4 the future. His duty is 2 lay foundation of those who are 2 come & point the way

NIKOLA QUOTE #79

The desire that guides me in all I do is the desire 2 harness the forces of nature 2 the service of mankind

NIKOLA QUOTE #62

The spread of civilization may be likened to a fire; First, a feeble spark, next a flickering flame, then a mighty blaze, ever increasing in speed and power

NIKOLA QUOTE #15

The scientists of today think deeply instead of clearly. 1 must be sane 2 think clearly, but 1 can think deeply & be quite insane

NIKOLA QUOTE #34

But among all these many departments of research, these many branches of industry, new and old, which are being rapidly expanded, there is 1 dominating all others in importance 1 which is of the greatest significance 4 the comfort & welfare, not 2 say 4 the existence, of mankind, & that is the wireless electrical transmission of power.

NIKOLA QUOTE #95

It is a simple feat of scientific electrical engineering — only expensive — blind, faint-hearted, doubting world.

NIKOLA QUOTE #11

I do not hesitate to state here for future reference and as a test of the accuracy of my scientific forecast that flying machines and ships propelled by electricity transmitted without wire will have ceased 2 be a wonder in ten years from now. I would say five were it not that there is such a thing as “inertia of human opinion” resisting revolutionary ideas.