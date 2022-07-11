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https://gnews.org/post/pr9k3d1f
07/09/2022 Tucker Carlson: The CCP Virus pandemic has been crushing the US at all levels, yet the tech monopolies thrive because of the lockdowns. No group benefited more from the CCP Virus pandemic than the leaders of the CCP and the balance of power in the world has been forever changed as a result