It’s now obvious that the increasingly unhinged chaos that has rapidly grown around us throughout our lifetimes is certainly orchestrated. It’s not random or “organic”

A sequential series of fundamental changes, laid down one after another over a century, if not hundreds of years, have degraded, even captured, all aspects of our physical environment (air, water, soil, food), electromagnetic spectrum, education, culture, health, science, religion and more. It has been an all-spectrum, systematic assault, a soft coup against human life, that is culminating in an extraordinary moment in history where we as a species, have one last opportunity to turn an aspect of the future in a new direction toward a revolutionary new world… even as most of the world rapidly careens toward a dystopian end.

https://arlingtoninstitute.org/the-most-important-moment-in-human-history/



