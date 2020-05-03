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The Occult Today ~ Rising Demonic Activity In Our Midst
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57 views • May 03, 2020
The Occult Today.
Rising demonic activity in our midst.
New Age beliefs and their relationship to anti-Semitism.
The spirit of strife, and division, deception and lies
is what the Kabbalah calls, “Amalek,”
the enemy of God.
Right now, we see the spirit of division and strife
trying to sow the seeds of fear and panic
by promoting and distributing
all kinds of nonsensical conspiracy theories.
And there always seems to be a component
of anti-Semitism not too far away.
Be aware!
Our culture has been under attack for decades.
What was once good is now considered bad.
What was once bad is now considered good.
We need to embrace Binah/Understanding
to help us clear our minds
from the modern poison and brainwashing
to which we all are exposed.
There is much for us to learn.
Check out these courses available for you right now!
1. Academic Review of Post-Talmudic Jewish Messianism
Covering the major schools of Halakhic, Midrashic, and Kabbalistic teachings.
http://www.koshertorah.com/ktclasses/...
2. Classical “Torah Secrets of the Ma'aseh Merkava.”
The Para-Psychological Powers of the Mind Underlying Torah Mysticism.
http://www.koshertorah.com/ktclasses/...
Interested in more?
You know what to do!
Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!
If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,
and in yourself.
It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.
Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!
This lesson is offered to you for free.
Please express your appreciation by making a donation here:
https://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Become a patron of the KosherTorah School. Keep up with our live weekly classes.
Don't miss a thing! Become a student of our KosherTorah School.
Here's how: http://www.koshertorah.com/classes101...
Rising demonic activity in our midst.
New Age beliefs and their relationship to anti-Semitism.
The spirit of strife, and division, deception and lies
is what the Kabbalah calls, “Amalek,”
the enemy of God.
Right now, we see the spirit of division and strife
trying to sow the seeds of fear and panic
by promoting and distributing
all kinds of nonsensical conspiracy theories.
And there always seems to be a component
of anti-Semitism not too far away.
Be aware!
Our culture has been under attack for decades.
What was once good is now considered bad.
What was once bad is now considered good.
We need to embrace Binah/Understanding
to help us clear our minds
from the modern poison and brainwashing
to which we all are exposed.
There is much for us to learn.
Check out these courses available for you right now!
1. Academic Review of Post-Talmudic Jewish Messianism
Covering the major schools of Halakhic, Midrashic, and Kabbalistic teachings.
http://www.koshertorah.com/ktclasses/...
2. Classical “Torah Secrets of the Ma'aseh Merkava.”
The Para-Psychological Powers of the Mind Underlying Torah Mysticism.
http://www.koshertorah.com/ktclasses/...
Interested in more?
You know what to do!
Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!
If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,
and in yourself.
It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.
Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!
This lesson is offered to you for free.
Please express your appreciation by making a donation here:
https://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Become a patron of the KosherTorah School. Keep up with our live weekly classes.
Don't miss a thing! Become a student of our KosherTorah School.
Here's how: http://www.koshertorah.com/classes101...
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