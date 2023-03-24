John Perkins: China & West Are Both Creating Death Economy Using Hit Man Model

Economic Hit Man (EHM) John Perkins discusses his new book and how the Chinese have appropriated the EHM model for global takeover. He argues that the use of the EHM model by both the Anglosphere and Beijing is creating a death economy. He sees the New Cold War as a race to disaster. However, China's model is different, it's got a great growth story to tell, and it doesn't impose draconian conditions like the West does. He discusses meeting luminaries such as Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sergey Glazyev and how colonial resentment is growing against the U.S. as Washington loses hegemony and China takes over. But this is all leading to a global death economy and we need to change the system.





About John Perkins

As Chief Economist at a major international consulting firm, John Perkins advised the World Bank, United Nations, IMF, U.S. Treasury Department, Fortune 500 corporations, and countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. He worked directly with heads of state and CEOs of major companies.





John’s classic, Confessions of an Economic Hit Man (2004) spent 73 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and has been published in more than 35 languages. It was a groundbreaking exposé of the clandestine operations that created the current global crises. The New Confessions of an Economic Hit Man (2016) brought the story of economic hit men and jackal assassins up to date at that time and chillingly home to the U.S. It went on to provide practical strategies for each of us to transform the failing global death economy into a regenerative life economy. The two books have sold more than 1.9 million copies.





In addition to economics, politics and global intrigue, John has also written books on indigenous cultures and what they can teach us about sustainability and transformation, including The World Is As You Dream It, Spirit of the Shuar, and The Stress-Free Habit.





John has lectured at Harvard, Oxford, and more than 50 other universities around the world. He has been featured on ABC, NBC, CNN, NPR, A&E, the History Channel, Time, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Der Spiegel, and many other publications, as well as in numerous documentaries including The End of Poverty?, Zeitgeist Addendum, and Apology of an Economic Hit Man.





He is a founder and board member of Dream Change and The Pachamama Alliance, nonprofit organizations devoted to establishing a world that future generations will want to inherit. He was awarded the Lennon Ono Grant for Peace, and Rainforest Action Network Challenging Business As Usual Award, among other accolades.





