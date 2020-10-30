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The Covid-19 Genocide of 2020 - Claire Edwards. DO NOT MISS THIS!
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252 views • October 30, 2020
Claire Edwards tell the complete story in short and easy to grasp terms.
Now you know where this came from and where it is headed.
Transcript:
http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-COVID-19-Genocide-2020.pdf
My brothers, my sisters, we must unite and take action against this global tyranny now before it is too late.
Now you know where this came from and where it is headed.
Transcript:
http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-COVID-19-Genocide-2020.pdf
My brothers, my sisters, we must unite and take action against this global tyranny now before it is too late.
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