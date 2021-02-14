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What Is True Love?
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10 views • February 14, 2021
Many today have a totally wrong concept of love. Love is best expressed by the Creator and Redeemer Jesus Christ,
Jeremiah 31:3
“The LORD hath appeared of old unto me, saying, Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore with lovingkindness have I drawn thee.”
King James Version
Jeremiah 31:3
“The LORD hath appeared of old unto me, saying, Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore with lovingkindness have I drawn thee.”
King James Version
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