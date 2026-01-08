BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guests Judd Saul & Sam Anthony | The Left’s Assault | 01.08.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
158 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
49 views • 1 day ago

This episode dives into the heated clashes over immigration enforcement and media narratives in the wake of the fatal January 7, 2026, ICE shooting in Minneapolis, where a 37 year old mother of three, Renee Nicole Good, was killed by an agent during an operation. Federal officials claim the shooting was justified self-defense after she allegedly drove toward officers, while Minnesota leaders including Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey dispute the account, demand accountability, and criticize the broader crackdown. The incident sparked immediate protests in Minneapolis (with clashes involving snowballs and police pullbacks), vigils, and solidarity demonstrations in cities like New York City, where the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) organized marches demanding an end to ICE operations—highlighting claims of orchestrated chaos by the left.

Dan Bongino fires back at the "Black Pill crowd" in a fiery segment, refusing to let pessimists, grifters, and division-stokers hijack the movement he helped build. The show also connects these tensions to broader media bias, spotlighting how legacy outlets may downplay or frame stories like the ongoing Minnesota welfare/child-care fraud scandal (with federal charges against dozens, convictions mounting, and estimates reaching potentially billions in misused funds.

Join guests Judd Saul, founder of Equipping the Persecuted and Truth Nigeria, for an in-depth look at the escalating persecution of Christians in Nigeria including recent coordinated attacks killing dozens in early 2026 and calls for stronger U.S. and international intervention. Then, Sam Anthony, founder and CEO of YourNews.com, discusses building a decentralized, citizen powered media platform to counter censorship and bias, with real time insights into covering fast-moving crises like Minnesota's ICE fallout and fraud investigations. Tune in for unfiltered truth, advocacy, and the fight against division!


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann

https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Laura Harris
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy