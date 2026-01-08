Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guests Judd Saul & Sam Anthony | The Left’s Assault | 01.08.26

This episode dives into the heated clashes over immigration enforcement and media narratives in the wake of the fatal January 7, 2026, ICE shooting in Minneapolis, where a 37 year old mother of three, Renee Nicole Good, was killed by an agent during an operation. Federal officials claim the shooting was justified self-defense after she allegedly drove toward officers, while Minnesota leaders including Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey dispute the account, demand accountability, and criticize the broader crackdown. The incident sparked immediate protests in Minneapolis (with clashes involving snowballs and police pullbacks), vigils, and solidarity demonstrations in cities like New York City, where the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) organized marches demanding an end to ICE operations—highlighting claims of orchestrated chaos by the left.

Dan Bongino fires back at the "Black Pill crowd" in a fiery segment, refusing to let pessimists, grifters, and division-stokers hijack the movement he helped build. The show also connects these tensions to broader media bias, spotlighting how legacy outlets may downplay or frame stories like the ongoing Minnesota welfare/child-care fraud scandal (with federal charges against dozens, convictions mounting, and estimates reaching potentially billions in misused funds.

Join guests Judd Saul, founder of Equipping the Persecuted and Truth Nigeria, for an in-depth look at the escalating persecution of Christians in Nigeria including recent coordinated attacks killing dozens in early 2026 and calls for stronger U.S. and international intervention. Then, Sam Anthony, founder and CEO of YourNews.com, discusses building a decentralized, citizen powered media platform to counter censorship and bias, with real time insights into covering fast-moving crises like Minnesota's ICE fallout and fraud investigations. Tune in for unfiltered truth, advocacy, and the fight against division!





