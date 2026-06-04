Unmanned Systems Forces used Geran drones to hit the Nikopol power station used by the AFU.



📍 area of Starozavodskoye, Dnepropetrovsk region



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of June 4, 2026



▪️ During the night, the enemy attacked Crimea and Sevastopol, continuing the operation to disrupt the logistics of southern Russia. In Simferopol, three people were killed and seven others were injured. More than 20 drones were shot down over Sevastopol. In the Rostov region, UAVs were destroyed in the Millerovo, Chertkovo, and Sholokhovo districts. The governor of the Zaporozhye region reported a massive UAV attack on the Melitopol urban district. During the day, a general education school in Melitopol was attacked, and six civilians were injured in the same city. A civilian car was attacked on the highway between the settlements of Novonikolayevka and Trudovoe in the Melitopol municipal district: the driver and passenger were killed. The territory of the Melitopol meat-processing plant was attacked, and one person was injured.



▪️ In the Bryansk region the AFU attacked a village with UAVs in the Krupets district of the Brasov region, hitting a moving civilian car, injuring two people. In Pochepe, a crane operator of PJSC Rosseti Center Bryanskenergo was killed. Another employee of the company was injured.



▪️ On the Sumy direction in the Shostka district, assault troops of the "North" Group are engaged in infantry battles in Bachevsk and the vicinity of the settlement. In the Sumy region, our forces have advanced up to 800 meters in eleven sectors, and infantry battles are continuing in Ivolzhansk, Pisarevka, and the vicinity of the settlement.



▪️ In the Kursk region, a drone of the AFU attacked a gas station in Rylysk, injuring a man. In the Glushkovsky district, a drone attacked a local resident on a motorcycle. A car in the village of Kalinovka in the Khomutovsky district was attacked, and a civilian was injured.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the Grayvoronsky district, a man died in the village of Kozinka as a result of an FPV drone attack. A man who was injured in a drone attack on a KAMAZ in the village of Malomikhailovka sought medical treatment. In the Davydkin hut in the Volokonovsky district, a man suffered severe injuries from the detonation of an FPV drone on the territory of an enterprise. In the Rakitinsky district, a woman received shrapnel injuries in the village of Laptevka as a result of a missile strike. Many populated areas are under attack.



▪️ On the Kharkov direction, assault units of the "North" group of the Armed Forces of Russia continue to advance towards the village of Kachiy Lopan. On the Volchansk sector - skirmishes in the village of Okhrimovka. On the Velikoburuluk sector - battles near Novovasilevka in the forests.



▪️ In the south of the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting on the outskirts of Kupyansk-Uzlovoe, and a battle for the foundry plant is ongoing.



▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, a battle for Ray-Aleksandrovka and Malinovka is taking place, and the enemy is constantly counterattacking.



▪️ In Konstantinovka, the enemy admits progress in the western part of the city, and they are trying to cover the settlement from the flanks from the south. The enemy is counterattacking. There are heavy battles.



▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, battles for Komsomolskoe (Gulyaypole) are taking place.



▪️ In the Kherson region, two civilians were killed and six others were injured in attacks by the AFU. In Nova Zburivka, a drone destroyed a private house, killing a man. In Aleshki, two more people were killed and injured in mine explosions. In Lyubimovka and Nova Zburivka, drones injured civilians.



The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors