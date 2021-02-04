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Staying Warm on a Cold Night
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55 views • February 04, 2021
Evening everyone.
I wanted to get here and say howdy before I'm off to work on the new website.
Sometimes it scrambles my brain learning all this new stuff but I'm an overcomer so I'll get there
It's a good night to stay warm by the fire while I work.
So much of my stuff has to be changed and made more secure so the tasks are well worth it for things to come.
I'm well aware the powers that be could take everything down in a heartbeat and more than likely will so I'm planning ahead for that too.
May your night be the best and remember to always Thrive not Just Survive!
Cindy
Find me on here as well-https://mewe.com/p/thrivingbeyondsurvival
#AlwaysThriving #ThriveDontJustSurvive #StayWarmandCozy #SecurityMatters
I wanted to get here and say howdy before I'm off to work on the new website.
Sometimes it scrambles my brain learning all this new stuff but I'm an overcomer so I'll get there
It's a good night to stay warm by the fire while I work.
So much of my stuff has to be changed and made more secure so the tasks are well worth it for things to come.
I'm well aware the powers that be could take everything down in a heartbeat and more than likely will so I'm planning ahead for that too.
May your night be the best and remember to always Thrive not Just Survive!
Cindy
Find me on here as well-https://mewe.com/p/thrivingbeyondsurvival
#AlwaysThriving #ThriveDontJustSurvive #StayWarmandCozy #SecurityMatters
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