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Dr. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi dispute lockdown measures, then censored for it by YouTube
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
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203 views • April 30, 2020
Original video had over 5 MILLION views, and was subsequently pulled from YouTube and they are now aggressively censoring all versions uploaded by other users. Even Vimeo (you can't trust them when it comes to free speech either btw) has pulled the video. We are hosting it here as well, please spread and share. Note this has also received coverage and being hosted by several news site, some of the very few that still provide a more objective view of the situation.

https://www.sott.net/article/433268-COVID-19-Hoax-Pandemic-Doctors-on-front-line-in-California-explain-why-lockdowns-are-unnecessary-Millions-of-cases-tiny-number-of-deaths

https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/29/watch-dr-erickson-covid19-briefing-censored-by-youtube/

https://www.anti-empire.com/california-doctors-make-the-case-for-lockdown-end-get-pulled-down-by-youtube-after-hitting-6-million-in-5-days-video/

It even got coverage on the mainstream media. Here's Tucker Carlson of Fox News:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPrbGU0Wyh4

"YouTube has banned dissent"

Another report

https://www.turnto23.com/news/coronavirus/video-interview-with-dr-dan-erickson-and-dr-artin-massihi-taken-down-from-youtube

"23ABC News also reached out to YouTube regarding the notification and a company spokesperson issued a statement saying the video was pulled because the content contradicted the guidance of the local health authority.

“We quickly remove flagged content that violate our Community Guidelines, including content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of local healthy authority recommended guidance on social distancing that may lead others to act against that guidance," said the statement. "However, content that provides sufficient educational, documentary, scientific or artistic (EDSA) context is allowed -- for example, news coverage of this interview with additional context. From the very beginning of the pandemic, we’ve had clear policies against COVID-19 misinformation and are committed to continue providing timely and helpful information at this critical time.”

And there you have it: "content that explicitly DISPUTES the efficacy of local healthy authority recommended guidance..." So you can't challenge wrong ideas if the authorities say so.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy