Axon v FTC: A new lease on life by the US Supreme Court!

Axon v. FTC

CERTIORARI TO THE UNITED STATES COURT OF APPEALS FOR

THE NINTH CIRCUIT

No. 21–86. Argued November 7, 2022—Decided April 14, 2023

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