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What is FALSE and What is TRUE
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41 views • January 31, 2022
The Truth is Timeless
From the Message - The Church and the World no 4113 Epg 4:13a
Is the present situation serious ?
Then it's time to listen. More relavant by the hour
- Sound words and counsel from a true pastor.
The heart of the matter.
What is the Key ? see TheKey 4u (English and other languages)
https://archive.org/details/@mav64
Gospel of John & Romans KJV
https://archive.org/details/john-and-romans-kjv
From the Message - The Church and the World no 4113 Epg 4:13a
Is the present situation serious ?
Then it's time to listen. More relavant by the hour
- Sound words and counsel from a true pastor.
The heart of the matter.
What is the Key ? see TheKey 4u (English and other languages)
https://archive.org/details/@mav64
Gospel of John & Romans KJV
https://archive.org/details/john-and-romans-kjv
Keywords
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