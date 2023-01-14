Welcome To Proverbs Club.Defense For The Rich, Silence For The Poor.

Proverbs 13:8 (NIV).

8) A person’s riches may ransom their life,

but the poor cannot respond to threatening rebukes.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The justice system is slanted to the rich.

The poor cannot afford a private lawyer.

