Welcome To Proverbs Club.Defense For The Rich, Silence For The Poor.
Proverbs 13:8 (NIV).
8) A person’s riches may ransom their life,
but the poor cannot respond to threatening rebukes.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The justice system is slanted to the rich.
The poor cannot afford a private lawyer.
