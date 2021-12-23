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🇺🇸 Man Dies After Paramedics Refuse to Go Inside Over Covid Fears A 56-Year-Old Man Was Stricken with A Heart Attack, But Paramedics Allegedly Refused to Enter the Acute-Care Facility
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30 views • December 23, 2021
🇺🇸 Man Dies After Paramedics Refuse to Go Inside Over Covid Fears
A 56-Year-Old Man Was Stricken with A Heart Attack, But Paramedics Allegedly Refused to Enter the Acute-Care Facility Where He Was Taken, Out of Fear of Covid-19.
Police Bodycam Video Shows a Cop Going into The Facility in California While Paramedics Remain Outside.
The Officer Pushed the Man’s Bed, Which Had No Wheels, Down the Hall While Nurses Continued Doing Chest Compressions.
Paramedics Claimed There Was a State Law That Kept Them from Entering, But No Such Law Is in Place.
A 56-Year-Old Man Was Stricken with A Heart Attack, But Paramedics Allegedly Refused to Enter the Acute-Care Facility Where He Was Taken, Out of Fear of Covid-19.
Police Bodycam Video Shows a Cop Going into The Facility in California While Paramedics Remain Outside.
The Officer Pushed the Man’s Bed, Which Had No Wheels, Down the Hall While Nurses Continued Doing Chest Compressions.
Paramedics Claimed There Was a State Law That Kept Them from Entering, But No Such Law Is in Place.
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