Xi Jinping and Biden Meet During G20 in Bali

摘要：President Biden claimed that the U.S would compete vigorously with Communist China but no looking for conflict. In the first face to face meeting with Xi Jinping, Biden Administration said to manage competition responsibly and to avoid escalating it to conflict. Both sides talked about series problems including Taiwan, Xinjiang and Russian invasion in Ukraine. CCP China was taking new position of not supporting any nuclear war. But as Miles Guo pointed out, CCP did secretly support Russia either through financially or through militarily. CCP is just faking its position to avoid western sanctions.



