Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Xi Jinping and Biden Meet During G20 in Bali
5 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/523568

摘要：President Biden claimed that the U.S would compete vigorously with Communist China but no looking for conflict. In the first face to face meeting with Xi Jinping, Biden Administration said to manage competition responsibly and to avoid escalating it to conflict. Both sides talked about series problems including Taiwan, Xinjiang and Russian invasion in Ukraine. CCP China was taking new position of not supporting any nuclear war. But as Miles Guo pointed out, CCP did secretly support Russia either through financially or through militarily. CCP is just faking its position to avoid western sanctions.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket