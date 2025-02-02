IS CHUCK [DA SCHMUCK] SCHUMER'S WIFE A DUDE❓

Is Chuck Schumer's wife a dude🤔🎶🎵🎶





Source: https://x.com/GreatlakesladyM/status/1886039693248053675





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9isrfb [thanks to https://twitter.com/liz_churchill9/status/1647733104281374720 🐦]





Senator Chuck Schumer Blasts Donald Trump For Pausing Federal Grants





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/vFtchuqLn7o





Guess he never heard of IMPOUNDMENT; VfB had only heard of the word just over a week ago





IMHO, the confession by Bob Menendez last week is the first domino to fall; expect a lot more in the coming days





BTW - was that a missile that hit in Philadelphia?