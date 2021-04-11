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O'Biden Administration Rebrands and Claims Trump Policy
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40 views • April 11, 2021
"For Hating Trump So Much, Biden Sure Is Cloning A Bunch Of His Successful Policies.
President Joe Biden ran on a platform that condemned former President Donald Trump as unfit, embarrassing, and reckless, but while Biden might complain that Trump will ‘go down in history as being one of the most irresponsible presidents,’ his administration appears to be using the Republican’s decisions, policies, and stances to inform their own.
President Joe Biden ran on a platform that condemned former President Donald Trump as unfit, embarrassing, and reckless, but while Biden might complain that Trump will ‘go down in history as being one of the most irresponsible presidents,’ his administration appears to be using the Republican’s decisions, policies, and stances to inform their own.
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