7 Prophecy Excerpts what YAH SAYS about Mark Of The Beast 666 in Great Tribulation-666 is both Spiritual/Physical. One World satan Superchurch will force mandatory worship. Many millions won't take it
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
Published 20 hours ago

this is a mirrored video 

INDEPTH Exposing The MARK OF THE BEAST 666! YAHS Prophecies 83/90/92/79/27/71/80 Excerpts

****

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast from one world antichrist Superchurch: 

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html      

The False Blue Beam Rapture mocks Holy Rapture: 

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html       
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: 

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html      

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html       
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred        ​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw       
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc       
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme       

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html     

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

