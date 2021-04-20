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Clown World
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22 views • April 20, 2021
What we're living through now has happened before . . . from the English Civil War with Oliver Cromwell in the 1600s, to the French Revolution, to the fall of Russia to the Bolsheviks. There's a pattern. A template. And it's been described as far back as Plato, who describes a republic's decay into Clown World.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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